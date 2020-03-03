Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus workers could claim Universal Credit if not eligible for sick pay

Coronavirus workers could claim Universal Credit if not eligible for sick pay

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus workers could claim Universal Credit if not eligible for sick payAlok Sharma said those impacted by the virus who are not covered may be able to claim the benefit instead, or could access employment and support allowance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Affected workers will receive sick pay from day one

Coronavirus: Affected workers will receive sick pay from day one 00:34

 Workers told to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one, the Prime Minister has announced, as England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that a UK epidemic is now “likely”. Boris Johnson said people who self-isolate are “helping to protect all of us by slowing the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Corbyn: Government's coronavirus plan not sufficient as yet [Video]Corbyn: Government's coronavirus plan not sufficient as yet

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the government's plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was "not sufficient", as it put undue stress on the NHS and did not ensure all workers would be eligible for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Outrageous': Government tells 'gig economy' workers to claim universal credit if coronavirus forces them to stay at home

Staff with no sick pay - often on zero-hours contracts - who are told to self-isolate face five-week wait for payments to come through
Independent

Coronavirus: Gig economy drivers call for better rights

Gig economy workers are concerned they won't be eligible for sick pay if they have to stay at home.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.