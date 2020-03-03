Global  

Tommy Robinson charged with assault over Center Parcs incident

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault following an incident at Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.
Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out in Center Parcs pool'

Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out in Center Parcs pool'Witnesses claimed that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, The Sun reports
Tamworth Herald

Tommy Robinson charged after fight in Center Parcs pool

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 37, of Bedford has been charged with common assault
Tamworth Herald

paul_boo6880

Ted Clubberlang. ❌ RT @Lisaismyname89: Remember when the police escorted the Muslim Defence League to attack Tommy Robinson’s MEP Rally in Oldham?! Well, 20… 22 seconds ago

Peter_Davidson1

Peter Davidson Update: Tommy Robinson charged with assault after incident at Center Parcs https://t.co/DynFR6aSkz 54 seconds ago

mmarkjm

Toby Jacks RT @OzraeliAvi: #BREAKING: Tommy Robinson arrested for detaining pervert who molested his 8-yr-old daughter at a public swimming pool. The… 2 minutes ago

