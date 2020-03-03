Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Stop coronavirus spreading by singing God Save the Queen - cabinet minister on Grimsby visit

Stop coronavirus spreading by singing God Save the Queen - cabinet minister on Grimsby visit

Grimsby Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Stop coronavirus spreading by singing God Save the Queen - cabinet minister on Grimsby visitCabinet minister on Grimsby visit says people should wash hands and sing to help prevent coronavirus spreading.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BilanBillie

Bilan "Billie" Eliyas RT @coralivesey: Singing Happy Birthday while washing your hands will stop everyone in the gig economy on zero hours contracts with zero si… 3 hours ago

coralivesey

Cora Livesey Singing Happy Birthday while washing your hands will stop everyone in the gig economy on zero hours contracts with… https://t.co/lB35cNCwqz 7 hours ago

Fofine

Non-alcoholic Chocolate #18Seconds that'll save your life. Singing #HappyBirtbday to #David #twice while #washingyourhands will stop the… https://t.co/57b8iEQZQz 7 hours ago

Hoopgreen

Jeff Hoyle @realDonaldTrump A little early to be singing praises and claiming that the coronavirus has been controlled. Stop l… https://t.co/fsjarvEBdm 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.