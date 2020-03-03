Global  

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in Nations League

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
England will take on Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.
News video: Martinez pleased to draw England

 Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez says he is pleased to be drawn with Iceland, Denmark and England.

Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
BBC News

England face Belgium as home countries learn Nations League draws

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
BBC News


