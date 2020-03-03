Global  

Nations League 2020-21: Scotland face Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Scotland are drawn against Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel in the 2020-21 Nations League following Tuesday's draw in Amsterdam.
Recent related news from verified sources

UEFA Nations League draw LIVE: England and Scotland discover opponents

UEFA Nations League draw LIVE: England and Scotland discover opponentsEngland, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will all discover their opponents in the draw for the second UEFA Nations League this evening
Daily Star

Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
BBC News

