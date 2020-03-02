Global  

Coronavirus: Boots limits hand sanitiser sales

The Argus Tuesday, 3 March 2020
BOOTS has limited the sale of hand sanitiser to prevent those worried about coronavirus from panic buying.
London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials

London store sees empty shelves as locals stock up on essentials 01:04

 A Morrisons store in Wood Green, north London run low on supply of certain items as Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears heighten in the UK. Video footage from 3 p.m.

