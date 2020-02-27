Global  

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Republic of Ireland - not connected to school shutdown

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Republic of Ireland - not connected to school shutdownThe Republic of Ireland’s second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a woman in the east of the country.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Schools Closed After Second Case

Coronavirus Update: Schools Closed After Second Case 02:10

 A second patient has tested positive for coronavirus in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it's a 50-year-old man who lives in New Rochelle and works in Manhattan. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

Senegal confirms second case of coronavirus

Senegal's health ministry said a second person who flew to the West African country from France last week tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the...
First case of coronavirus recorded in Northern Ireland as UK total rises to 16

The first presumed case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland while two more people have tested positive across the rest of the UK on Thursday.
homelessnyer

Homeless New Yorker 🗽 RT @NYCMayor: Earlier today we announced a second confirmed case of coronavirus connected to our city — here are some updates: The individ… 22 seconds ago

OccupyDisabled

Sammy’s Planet is Burning RT @cybernoelie: A second case of the COVID-19 #Coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland. A woman in the east of the country had recently… 1 minute ago

AddressingLife

Tracy 💜 🇮🇪 🇳🇴 RT @newschambers: #Breaking A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland. Patient is a woman in the East of the country. @V… 2 minutes ago

AddressingLife

Tracy 💜 🇮🇪 🇳🇴 RT @VirginMediaNews: Breaking: Health authorities have confirmed a second case of coronavirus here. Patient had travelled from Italy and th… 2 minutes ago

LauraBuckster02

•Łáürå Būçkłêÿ• RT @rtenews: BREAKING: A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed by the Department of Health. It involves a female in the east of Ire… 2 minutes ago

Coronavirus2k

CoronaVirus Updates 2k20 RT @SkyNewsBreak: A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland after a woman travelled to northern Italy 3 minutes ago

FScandale

Frank Scandale RT @JonCampbellGAN: Hundreds of congregants at a New Rochelle synagogue are being ordered to self-quarantine through at least Sunday. A ma… 3 minutes ago

NewstalkFM

Newstalk Evening top 5: Second coronavirus case confirmed; and first day of royal visit. https://t.co/h3aNyqgE2q 3 minutes ago

