Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Ban school trips to regions hit by outbreak, MLA urges Northern Ireland Executive

Coronavirus: Ban school trips to regions hit by outbreak, MLA urges Northern Ireland Executive

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Ban school trips to regions hit by outbreak, MLA urges Northern Ireland ExecutiveThe Executive must issue a blanket ban on school trips planned for countries hit by the coronavirus, an MLA has insisted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

Two more cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland 00:56

 Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann announces that two more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region. The two cases are not connected. One recently travelled from northern Italy. The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

School Trips Canceled Due To Coronavirus Fears [Video]School Trips Canceled Due To Coronavirus Fears

Students are disappointed at the cancellations, and in some cases the students or their families can't get their money back. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:01Published

MSOE planning for coronavirus impact [Video]MSOE planning for coronavirus impact

There are no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases at Milwaukee School of Engineering, but school leaders are watching the situation closely and taking precautions.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Arlene Foster tells concerned school principals to contact department and says it's too soon to cancel large events in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene has said any school principals with concerns about upcoming trips should get in contact with the Department of...
Belfast Telegraph

International school trip ban for WA students to include USA and Canada

West Australian students and staff will have to cancel any school-planned trips to Canada and the United States after Education Minister Sue Ellery extended the...
The Age Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSydney Morning Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.