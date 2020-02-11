Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Channel 5 unveils new host for pair of travel shows

Channel 5 unveils new host for pair of travel shows

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Comedian Susan Calman has been unveiled as the new presenter of Channel 5 shows Cruising With and Holidaying With.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: National: Video shows homes frozen over in New York

National: Video shows homes frozen over in New York 00:45

 Amazing video shows homes off Lake Erie in New York completely frozen over. The dramatic images are a result of two straight days of gale force winds and freezing temperatures.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video shows massive fire that consumed Rocky River condo [Video]Video shows massive fire that consumed Rocky River condo

New video released by Rocky River police shows just how devastating a fire this past weekend was after a new condominium project went up in flames.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:55Published

National: Frightening video shows inside of school bus during crash in Ohio [Video]National: Frightening video shows inside of school bus during crash in Ohio

Frightening new video shows the inside of a school bus full of students in Ohio during crash. Police say a man driving a Ford Mustang hit the bus after running a red light. Thankfully, everyone inside..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.