The Hundred prize money to be shared equally between women and men

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Prize money for this summer’s inaugural The Hundred will be split equally between the women and men’s competition.
The Hundred: Men's and women's winners to receive equal prize money

The winners of the men's and women's Hundred competitions will receive equal prize money, it has been announced.
BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Equal prize money for men and women in England's Hundred

English cricket's new Hundred competition will feature equal prize money for the men's and women's competitions.
News24


