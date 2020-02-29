Global  

Priti Patel: Fresh bullying claims relating to DfiD

BBC Local News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Essex -- Allegations were reportedly brought to a Department for International Development official in 2017.
Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims [Video]Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove..

PM defends his Home Secretary over claims that she's a bully [Video]PM defends his Home Secretary over claims that she's a bully

Boris Johnson has defended his Home Secretary over bullying claims -- saying that he "absolutely" has confidence in Priti Patel.

Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson news - live: Priti Patel faces sack after 'tsunami' of new bullying claims, as poll finds most Tory members don't accept climate change science

Home Office permanent secretary quits, announcing he will sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims

The most senior civil servant at the Home Office Sir Philip Rutnam has quit the department amid a row over alleged bullying claims levelled at Priti Patel.
marvelousfiasco

Marvellous Fiasco RT @DarrenPlymouth: The row over Priti Patel intensified on Tuesday as allies hit back against fresh bullying claims by a “victim” who they… 26 seconds ago

mrcouyas

George Couyas #FBPE RT @mattremains: Priti Patel: Fresh bullying claims relating to DfiD https://t.co/ceT95PfVM5 33 seconds ago

ThatTimWalker

Tim Walker RT @TheNewEuropean: Priti Patel faces fresh allegations of bullying https://t.co/16za4w25yf 53 seconds ago

Tricky9993

Tricky🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @PatWill97926440: The lies and fake news keeps on coming as smear campaign goes into overdrive. Sickening 🐀🐀🐀🐀. Biased @BBCNews -… 1 minute ago

soapyjoes

Liz Jaehn RT @ridsdaleishere: A manager who bullies is a manager who has been promoted above their ability. BBC News - Priti Patel: Fresh bullying c… 2 minutes ago

tm014d1009

Dusty Bin Pressure mounts on Priti Patel to quit amid fresh bullying claims | Priti Patel | The Guardian. SPEAKS THE FOUL GUA… https://t.co/gbfWeL4deB 2 minutes ago

