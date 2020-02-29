Marvellous Fiasco RT @DarrenPlymouth: The row over Priti Patel intensified on Tuesday as allies hit back against fresh bullying claims by a “victim” who they… 26 seconds ago George Couyas #FBPE RT @mattremains: Priti Patel: Fresh bullying claims relating to DfiD https://t.co/ceT95PfVM5 33 seconds ago Tim Walker RT @TheNewEuropean: Priti Patel faces fresh allegations of bullying https://t.co/16za4w25yf 53 seconds ago Tricky🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @PatWill97926440: The lies and fake news keeps on coming as smear campaign goes into overdrive. Sickening 🐀🐀🐀🐀. Biased @BBCNews -… 1 minute ago Liz Jaehn RT @ridsdaleishere: A manager who bullies is a manager who has been promoted above their ability. BBC News - Priti Patel: Fresh bullying c… 2 minutes ago Dusty Bin Pressure mounts on Priti Patel to quit amid fresh bullying claims | Priti Patel | The Guardian. SPEAKS THE FOUL GUA… https://t.co/gbfWeL4deB 2 minutes ago