Susan Calman replaces Jane McDonald on Channel 5 travel shows

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Susan Calman replaces Jane McDonald on Channel 5 travel showsCalman, who also hosts Channel 5's Secret Scotland, will be "exploring the high seas and popular holiday destinations" on her new shows, the broadcaster said.
Channel 5 unveils new host for pair of travel shows

Comedian Susan Calman has been unveiled as the new presenter of Channel 5 shows Cruising With and Holidaying With.
Belfast Telegraph


