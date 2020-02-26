Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims

Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Adverts by two firms made false claims about preventing the spread of coronavirus, watchdog rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Factory caught RECYCLING used coronavirus face masks to sell again in Thailand

Factory caught RECYCLING used coronavirus face masks to sell again in Thailand 03:12

 Shocking footage shows how workers were IRONING used face masks before selling them again in Thailand. Police raided the factory in Saraburi province, 65 miles north of Bangkok, on Monday (March 2) after complaints about the dodgy masks being sold to locals desperate for protection against the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stores running out of supplies due t Coronavirus fears [Video]Stores running out of supplies due t Coronavirus fears

Stores running out of supplies due t Coronavirus fears

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:10Published

Anurag Thakur claims he never said 'shoot the traitors' | Oneindia News [Video]Anurag Thakur claims he never said 'shoot the traitors' | Oneindia News

Amit Shah says Sonar Bangla not possible under Mamata; Anurag Thakur claims he didn't say shoot the traitors; Now 'shoot tha traitors' raised at Amit Shah's rally; Nitish Kumar conforms BJP partnership..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook bans ads with false claims about new virus

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook said Wednesday that it is banning ads that make false claims about products tied to the new coronavirus. The social network said...
Seattle Times

Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads

Ads offering cures or preventions for the coronavirus, including false claims about face masks, will be banned on Facebook.
SBS Also reported by •The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LesRaynerAdams

SEZLEZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 Face mask adverts banned for 'scaremongering' and 'misleading' coronavirus claims https://t.co/VuFksVKoyL 16 minutes ago

Verinata8

Sirenia RT @Independent: @ShaunLintern 😷 Face mask adverts banned by ASA for claiming to protect people from coronavirus https://t.co/pJhDaeEvat 29 minutes ago

CymraegChris

Christine McCue RT @MarcusJBall: False claims by politicians should be banned as easily as this: “Adverts by two companies which made false claims about u… 32 minutes ago

netweightloss

Weight Loss Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims https://t.co/wPX3JN2lIt https://t.co/5GfkNscHND 36 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for ‘misleading’ claims https://t.co/6zIBZKEosb https://t.co/aTQkbAHJyn 38 minutes ago

eCentralShow

eCentral Online Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims https://t.co/w3Pkqfnuex 39 minutes ago

divajulieann

🗣Just Jules Presents 🦋 © Coronavirus: Face mask ads banned for 'misleading' claims https://t.co/y0kqTgt6ZD 40 minutes ago

Tico_Group

TICO Face mask adverts banned for 'scaremongering and misleading' coronavirus claims - Mirror Online -Face mask adverts… https://t.co/B0VSrJNTyY 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.