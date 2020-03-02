Global  

Celtic: Livingston match not a revenge mission, says Scott Brown

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Celtic's midweek visit to Livingston is "not about revenge" following defeat in West Lothian earlier this season, insists captain Scott Brown.
News video: Scott Brown hits out at 'keyboard warriors'

Scott Brown hits out at 'keyboard warriors' 00:46

 Celtic Captain Scott Brown has hit out at the ‘keyboard warriors’ after the club were criticised following their Europa League exit last week.

Celtic: Livingston match not revenge mission - Scott Brown

