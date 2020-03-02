|
Australia bushfires caused thousands of koala deaths in New South Wales – report
|
|
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
At least 5,000 koalas died in the recent bushfires in New South Wales, Australia, in the latest blow to the marsupials, conservationists said.
|
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
