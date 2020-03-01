Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The number of coronvirus cases confirmed in Scotland increases from one to three.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 01:14

 Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy – the worst-affected country in Europe.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: More Cases Confirmed In Santa Clara County [Video]Coronavirus: More Cases Confirmed In Santa Clara County

The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, including in Santa Clara County, where three cases were confirmed over the weekend. Jackie Ward reports. (3/2/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:21Published

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sturgeon seeks to reassure Scots as number of coronavirus cases rises

Nicola Sturgeon has sought to reassure people that all appropriate measures to deal with coronavirus are being taken after the number of confirmed cases in...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsReutersCP24

Scotland coronavirus: Two new patients confirmed to be from Grampian and Ayrshire

These two new cases bring the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scotland to three.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

TheDisquieted

The Disquieted 🇮🇪 RT @NationalPartyIE: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ireland have risen to five today with three cases in the North and two in the South. http… 3 minutes ago

FloridaCatholic

Florida Catholic As the state of Florida has confirmed three known cases of COVID-19, Florida’s dioceses are joining dioceses nation… https://t.co/hd8qiT2KUH 3 minutes ago

Xy5Z89

Xy5Z89🇩🇪 RT @covid_germany: In the "Märkische Kreis" there are three new confirmed cases of coronavirus. They are a couple from #Plettenberg and a m… 4 minutes ago

AgostiniMea

Mariaelena Agostini RT @T_Mackintosh: Confirmed coronavirus cases in London include: - Pupil and travel agent employee in Kingston - Guest of student at Golds… 4 minutes ago

paddy030750

Paddy030750 RT @HeartScotNews: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon has spoken to Heart after two more cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Scotland this m… 6 minutes ago

terryhowson

terry RT @STVNews: Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland by the health secretary bringing the total to three. https://t.c… 9 minutes ago

Awelkher_SIB

Awelkher SIB 🇬🇧 In England, three cases of #coronavirus have been confirmed in Trafford, Manchester, and in Oldham, Greater Manche… https://t.co/k7ji15vKz7 9 minutes ago

MarySusanMoore

#hellomynameisMaryRN RT @TraffordCCG: Three cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed today in Trafford. Find information and advice about how to prot… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.