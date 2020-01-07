Global  

Leicester City v Birmingham City: Jamie Vardy out, Jude Bellingham rested

BBC Local News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Leicester are without top scorer Jamie Vardy for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Birmingham, while the Blues rest teenager Jude Bellingham.
