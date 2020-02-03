Global  

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City: Spurs fans 'don't even know' what Troy Parrott looks like

BBC Local News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Spurs' only fit striker Troy Parrott will again be on the bench for Wednesday's FA Cup tie at home to Norwich City.
England coach Eddie Jones said Manchester City's European ban could be good for Tottenham fans.

Liverpool opened up a 22-point gap over rivals Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side lost to Tottenham in the capital.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hits back at fans over Troy Parrott criticism

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hits back at fans over Troy Parrott criticismTottenham boss Jose Mourinho has lashed out at fans over Troy Parrott’s lack of playing time since Harry Kane’s injury
"That’s probably why he’s not playing" - Lots of Spurs fans have mixed views on Mourinho report

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to the latest speculation surrounding Troy Parrott, who is struggling to break into the London side's first team.
