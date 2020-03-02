Global  

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland

BBC Local News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Scotland increases from one to three.
News video: Coronavirus: More Cases Confirmed In Santa Clara County

Coronavirus: More Cases Confirmed In Santa Clara County 01:21

 The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, including in Santa Clara County, where three cases were confirmed over the weekend. Jackie Ward reports. (3/2/20)

Johnson County: 3 new cases of coronavirus identified [Video]Johnson County: 3 new cases of coronavirus identified

Johnson County has three new "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county and in Kansas to four, health officials announced Thursday.

Delaware Officials Announce Three More Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases [Video]Delaware Officials Announce Three More Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

The state now has four presumptive cases.

Sturgeon seeks to reassure Scots as number of coronavirus cases rises

Nicola Sturgeon has sought to reassure people that all appropriate measures to deal with coronavirus are being taken after the number of confirmed cases in...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Scotland coronavirus: Two new patients confirmed to be from Grampian and Ayrshire

These two new cases bring the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scotland to three.
Daily Record

