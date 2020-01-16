Scarlett Moffatt in Brum

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt headed to Birmingham NEC this week to open the world's largest dog show. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Scarlett Moffatt launches Crufts Extra with some furry friends 01:06 Scarlett Moffatt launches Crufts Extra, a YouTube channel which will see the TV Personality go behind the scenes of the show Crufts.