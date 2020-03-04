Global  

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces statutory sick pay to be available from day one for those self-isolating

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has committed to change the law to increase statutory sick pay by paying individuals from the first day of illness rather than the fourth amid the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: PM launches immediate sick pay measures

PM launches immediate sick pay measures 02:29

 The prime minister has announced emergency measures to provide statutory sick pay from the first day of absence in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Boris Johnson said the plans would allow workers to self-isolate without worry of financial losses from missed work. The measures come as the UK...

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said anyone told to stay at home would receive sick pay from day one.
Sick pay WILL be available from first day of coronavirus illness, Boris Johnson confirms

Sick pay WILL be available from first day of coronavirus illness, Boris Johnson confirmsHealth officials have confirmed the UK has stockpiles of medicines after concerns were raised over potential shortages due to coronavirus
