Scotland coronavirus: Two new patients confirmed to be from Grampian and Ayrshire

Rob Wilson RT @STVNews: After two more coronavirus patients are diagnosed in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says she expects more cases to be confirmed in… 22 minutes ago

COVID19 ❌Truth Unites Us 🇺🇸 RT @kr3at: Two more #coronavirus patients are diagnosed in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon says she expects more cases to be confirmed in the com… 1 hour ago

Radio Tay News 🎥: “There is no need to panic at all.” ▶️ The First Minister has been speaking to Tay News after two more coronavi… https://t.co/HHTDNJnCfb 1 hour ago

Alexander Higgins - Coronavirus Updates Two more #coronavirus patients are diagnosed in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon says she expects more cases to be confirm… https://t.co/LF1r7Ysv0x 2 hours ago

Peter Brown RT @RadioClydeNews: 🎥 First Minister @NicolaSturgeon has been speaking in Glasgow this afternoon as two more cases of coronavirus are confi… 2 hours ago

STV News After two more coronavirus patients are diagnosed in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says she expects more cases to be co… https://t.co/DTs5HrUC9k 2 hours ago