Scotland coronavirus: Two new patients confirmed to be from Grampian and Ayrshire

Daily Record Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
These two new cases bring the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scotland to three.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Three cases confirmed in Scotland

BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- One of the two new cases is said to live in the Grampian area and the other in Ayrshire.
BBC Local News

New coronavirus cases in Scotland confirmed as being in Ayrshire and Grampian

The two new cases of coronavirus in Scotland are in Ayrshire and Grampian, the Scottish Government has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph

