Caroline Flack: 'No causal link' between police actions and presenter's suicide, watchdog finds

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
There was "no causal link" between the actions of police officers and Caroline Flack's suicide, a watchdog has found.
News video: Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death

Watchdog find 'no causal link' between police action and Caroline Flack's death 00:32

 No investigation will be held into police contact with TV presenter Caroline Flack after a watchdog found there was "no causal link" between officers' actions and her death. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Wednesday that there is no need to formally investigate contact...

Recent related news from verified sources

Montana Brown warns Caroline Flack 'won't be the last' person from Love Island to die by suicide

'I just hope it doesn't happen to anyone else,' says former Love Island contestant
Independent

Dawn O'Porter condemns celebrities sharing Caroline Flack's final texts: 'She'd absolutely hate it'

Presenter said the posting of private messages is a 'massive betrayal' against her late friend
Independent


