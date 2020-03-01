Global  

Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegations

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has failed to confirm if he knew bullying allegations had been levelled against Priti Patel before appointing her as Home Secretary.
News video: Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims 02:10

 Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove confirmed the action being taken following an urgent question from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Report...

Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary [Video]Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

The Prime Minister has confirmed he “absolutely” has full confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel after her most senior adviser quit and levelled bullying accusations against her.

PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation [Video]PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has confidence in his Home Secretary Priti Patel despite claims of bullying following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home..

PM asks Cabinet Office to ‘establish the facts’ after Priti Patel allegations

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts”, following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code.
Belfast Telegraph

Priti Patel must step down over bullying allegations, Labour says

Labour's Diane Abbott has called on Priti Patel to step down as home secretary while the Cabinet Office conducts an inquiry into bullying allegations levelled...
Independent


MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegations https://t.co/NBBraPZzMO | @LondonEconomic 19 minutes ago

EliMuso

Eli Cameron Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegations: https://t.co/YuPr0tsYEx via @AOLdotUK 23 minutes ago

LondonEconomic

The London Economic Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegations https://t.co/uMOfGhWWwl 33 minutes ago

