Sheffield United boss Wilder hails ‘fabulous position’ after FA Cup win

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United are in a “fabulous position” at this stage of the season following their 2-1 win over Reading to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.
