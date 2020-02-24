Sheffield United boss Wilder hails ‘fabulous position’ after FA Cup win
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United are in a “fabulous position” at this stage of the season following their 2-1 win over Reading to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January,...
London, March 4: Chelsea dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, while Newcastle United and Sheffield United also moved into... WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
PA Dugout Billy Sharp’s extra-time goal saw the Blades book their place in the quarter-finals
