Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Brexit bank holiday moves step closer after clearing latest hurdle

Brexit bank holiday moves step closer after clearing latest hurdle

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Brexit bank holiday moves step closer after clearing latest hurdlePro-Brexit Tory backbencher Peter Bone has led calls for a United Kingdom Day in June to celebrate Brexit, the Union and the Queen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit: Britain will leave the European Union tonight [Video]Brexit: Britain will leave the European Union tonight

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union at 11pm tonight. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Brexit: One day until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: One day until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Brexit bank holiday moves closer as Commons hurdle cleared

The creation of a new bank holiday to celebrate Brexit has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

WigToday

WiganToday New Brexit bank holiday moves closer as commons hurdle cleared https://t.co/Ys1hLC0Vkd 30 seconds ago

TheperfectPrin8

ThePerfectPrincess RT @ITVNewsPolitics: New Brexit bank holiday 'United Kingdom Day' moves closer as Commons hurdle cleared https://t.co/J2mmr90v02 39 seconds ago

val26534947

val RT @TrishaPhillipss: 'United Kingdom Day' - a possible new bank holiday to celebrate Brexit - is one step closer to becoming a reality afte… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.