Andrea Leadsom continues John Bercow feud

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former business secretary Andrea Leadsom has said the Brexit referendum result was as good as John Bercow’s face when she reprimanded him for calling her a stupid woman.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins [Video]Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Andrea Leadsom meets with Harry Dunn's parents after extradition refusal [Video]Andrea Leadsom meets with Harry Dunn's parents after extradition refusal

Harry Dunn’s parents and Andrea Leadsom entering South Northamptonshire Council Offices following the US secretary of state refusing an extradition request for the suspect charged with causing the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

