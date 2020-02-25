Coronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic grow

Chinese health officials are claiming a victory in the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan has closed one of 16 pop-up hospitals it rapidly constructed to combat the virus, as the number of new cases there has dropped. Matthew Larotonda reports.
Hong Kong (CNN)Multiple outbreaks of the novel coronavirus outside of mainland China have continued to worsen, as experts warn we may be approaching pandemic... WorldNews Also reported by •Terra Daily •Reuters •Jerusalem Post
China, where the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) first emerged and has spread to about 70 countries so far, is now worried about importing infections. On Tuesday,... Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters •Bangkok Post •Jerusalem Post •The Verge
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Fa$hion MonKEY RT @judeblay: UK confirmed coronavirus cases jump by 34 in one day to 84 😟https://t.co/S5u50P6d4d 5 minutes ago