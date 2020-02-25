Global  

Coronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic grow

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The UK has seen its biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 85 people now confirmed to have the virus.
News video: Virus hospital closes as new cases drop in Wuhan

Virus hospital closes as new cases drop in Wuhan 02:03

 Chinese health officials are claiming a victory in the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan has closed one of 16 pop-up hospitals it rapidly constructed to combat the virus, as the number of new cases there has dropped. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Hospitals in Indonesia prepare for coronavirus [Video]Hospitals in Indonesia prepare for coronavirus

After two cases of coronavirus were confirmed this week hospitals across the country are prepping for incoming cases of the deadly disease. Footage captured on March 4 shows workers at Medan Adam..

What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined [Video]What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined

Thousands in the United States have been quarantined as a result of the growing number of stateside cases of coronavirus.

Novel coronavirus cases top 80,000 as markets plunge on pandemic fears

Novel coronavirus cases top 80,000 as markets plunge on pandemic fearsHong Kong (CNN)Multiple outbreaks of the novel coronavirus outside of mainland China have continued to worsen, as experts warn we may be approaching pandemic...
WorldNews Also reported by •Terra DailyReutersJerusalem Post

China is now worried about incoming Coronavirus cases

China, where the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) first emerged and has spread to about 70 countries so far, is now worried about importing infections. On Tuesday,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •ReutersBangkok PostJerusalem PostThe Verge

