Dominic Raab urged to end Saudi Arabia arms sales during visit to Riyadh

Campaigners say Raab lacks 'moral authority' over Yemen until the UK bans sales of weapons



Recent related news from verified sources UK's Raab hopeful for Yemen war de-escalation this year British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, criticized by some at home for British arms sales to Saudi Arabia, said on Thursday he was hopeful for a de-escalation...

Reuters 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this