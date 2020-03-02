Global  

Amy Winehouse honoured on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Amy Winehouse’s family watched as a stone bearing her name was unveiled on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame.
News video: Amy Winehouse honoured on Music Walk of Fame

Amy Winehouse honoured on Music Walk of Fame 00:40

 Amy Winehouse has become the latest artist to be honoured on the Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London.

Stone laid in Camden in honour of Amy Winehouse [Video]Stone laid in Camden in honour of Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse has been honoured with a stone on the Camden Walk Of Fame. The singer-songwriter was inducted by her parents Janice and Mitch Winehouse.

Madness receives the second star on Camden walk of fame! [Video]Madness receives the second star on Camden walk of fame!

Madness receives the second star on Camden walk of fame!

Amy Winehouse honoured on Camden's Music Walk of Fame

The singer's parents attend the unveiling and drop hints that a film about her life is in the works.
BBC News

Madness unveil stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame

Suggs joked that Madness had single-handedly turned Camden into “one of the greatest tourist destinations on the planet” as he unveiled a stone on the Music...
Belfast Telegraph


