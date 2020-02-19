Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Gloucestershire pub landlord whose home and business was flooded says "the future is unclear"

Gloucestershire pub landlord whose home and business was flooded says "the future is unclear"

Gloucester Citizen Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Gloucestershire pub landlord whose home and business was flooded says the future is unclearPub landlord Mark Fox's home and business left him neck deep floods in his pub's car park.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This “Off-Grid” Pub Where Customers Serve Themselves Is Run by the Grumpiest Most Eccentric Pub Landlord and His Cat Hitler [Video]This “Off-Grid” Pub Where Customers Serve Themselves Is Run by the Grumpiest Most Eccentric Pub Landlord and His Cat Hitler

All the way in the UK, in the middle of nowhere, there’s an eccentric man and his cat running a pub… although running may be too big of a word for the quote “maddest landlord”. Buzz60’s Maria..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:35Published

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord [Video]Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord who offers no welcome or WiFi, makes all customers including Prince Harry serve themselves and has a cat - called HITLER.   Steve..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Gloucestershire pub landlord whose home and business was flooded says "the future is unclear" Pub landlord Mark Fox… https://t.co/12RrEBLMZH 5 minutes ago

Gloucester_News

Gloucester News Gloucestershire pub landlord whose home and business was flooded says "the future is unclear" https://t.co/4cpWU0p0cb #Gloucestershire 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.