Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on Donald Trump and warns Americans they risk becoming extinct

Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on Donald Trump and warns Americans they risk becoming extinct

PinkNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Barbra Streisand has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump and said America risks being “extinguished” if he is re-elected later this year. Writing in an op-ed for Variety, Streisand hit out at the Republican president and said the American people have been “dragged down into the mud of Trump’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing [Video]Vice President Announces CDC Broadening Coronavirus Testing

Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC is expanding who can be tested for coronavirus. According to Politico, the Trump administration is looking to detect cases that may have been missed because..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barbra Streisand bashes Trump's 'breathtaking ignorance' in scathing op-ed

Barbra Streisand wrote a scathing opinion column in which she took shots at Donald Trump’s record as president as well as his Republican cohorts in the Senate...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Was Trump’s Destruction Of Monument Hill A Hate Crime Against Native Americans?

Was Trump’s Destruction Of Monument Hill A Hate Crime Against Native Americans?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In Donald Trump’s first year of the presidency hate crimes against Native Americans increased 63%, from 154...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PFA2020

Pete for POTUS. suspended for no reason Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on Donald Trump and warns Americans they risk becoming extinct https://t.co/jmP65hKKmX 57 minutes ago

CurvyMermaid617

Alissa RT @PinkNews: Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on Donald Trump and warns Americans they risk becoming extinct https://t.co/qQRl7Nj… 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on Donald Trump and warns Americans they risk becoming extinct https://t.co/qQRl7NjXWc 2 hours ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on Donald Trump and warns Americans they risk becoming exti… https://t.co/LUuIE0SEqY 2 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on U.S. President Donald Trump in op-ed – Music News… https://t.co/wc1OlCfEmO 4 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Barbra Streisand launches scathing attack on U.S. President Donald Trump in op-ed - Barbra Streisand has accused Pr… https://t.co/ncpFra8CsW 5 hours ago

MeetMusicLovers

MeetMusicLovers Barbra Streisand has accused President Donald Trump of putting U.S. security in a "precarious position". https://t.co/vD2xxWcyOj 5 hours ago

WENN_News

WENN Barbra Streisand Launches Scathing Attack On U.S. President Donald Trump In New Op-ed https://t.co/4QvCA5QAqR 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.