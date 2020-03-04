Global  

James Bond No Time To Die release delayed until November

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
James Bond producers Michael G.
News video: 'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus 01:00

 'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to reach theaters in North America on April 10. The film will now premiere in the U.S. on November...

