Coronavirus Scotland: Care provider issues update on Kilmarnock patient at centre of deadly virus fears

Daily Record Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Scotland: Care provider issues update on Kilmarnock patient at centre of deadly virus fearsHanover Scotland said their resident is currently self-isolating.
Coronavirus Scotland: Kilmarnock housing complex put on lockdown amid deadly virus fears

Coronavirus Scotland: Kilmarnock housing complex put on lockdown amid deadly virus fearsA resident started to feel unwell after returning from south-east Asia.
Daily Record

Coronavirus fears as 130 new people tested for deadly virus overnight in Scotland

Coronavirus fears as 130 new people tested for deadly virus overnight in ScotlandDespite the large number of people being tested for the deadly outbreak there are still no confirmed cases in the country.
Daily Record

