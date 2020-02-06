Coronavirus Scotland: Care provider issues update on Kilmarnock patient at centre of deadly virus fears

Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip..

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published on February 6, 2020