Military obsessive carried out explosions in back garden after watching film The Hurt Locker Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chez Copeland, who had an obsessive interest in the military, ordered ingredients on line after watching film Hurt Locker and then carried out explosions in his garden shed. Chez Copeland, who had an obsessive interest in the military, ordered ingredients on line after watching film Hurt Locker and then carried out explosions in his garden shed. 👓 View full article

