Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Military obsessive carried out explosions in back garden after watching film The Hurt Locker

Military obsessive carried out explosions in back garden after watching film The Hurt Locker

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Military obsessive carried out explosions in back garden after watching film The Hurt LockerChez Copeland, who had an obsessive interest in the military, ordered ingredients on line after watching film Hurt Locker and then carried out explosions in his garden shed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WarGames Movie (1983) Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, John Wood, Ally Sheedy [Video]WarGames Movie (1983) Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, John Wood, Ally Sheedy

WarGames Movie Trailer HD (1983) - Plot synopsis: A young man finds a back door into a military central computer in which reality is confused with game-playing, possibly starting World War III. Genre:..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

glynmorgan3921

Glyn RT @birmingham_live: Army called after man obsessed with the film Hurt Locker carried out explosions in his back garden https://t.co/fkC1d6… 45 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Army called after man obsessed with the film Hurt Locker carried out explosions in his back garden https://t.co/fkC1d61RwT 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.