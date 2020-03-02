Phil Neville urges England not to dwell on World Cup loss when facing USA again

England get their defence of the SheBelieves Cup under way this week, the invitational tournament kicking off on Thursday night. Phil Neville’s Lionesses won...

SheBelieves Cup: When is it? How to watch? Who will star? World Cup stars, influences on the Olympics and how Phil Neville will be judged - what to look out for at the SheBelieves Cup.

BBC Sport 20 hours ago Also reported by • BBC News

