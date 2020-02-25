Global  

MPs to quiz top doctor as UK coronavirus cases jump to 87

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
MPs are set to grill England’s top doctor the day after the biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases in the UK was reported.







Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in the U.S. Top 120

At least 120 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in more than a dozen states, as officials nationwide race to assess the risk to schools, medical centers and...
NYTimes.com

Olympic fears grow as Australian team doctor warns coronavirus a 'significant challenge'

Australia's top Olympic doctor has warned the next fortnight will be "the real test" in bringing the threat coronavirus poses to the Tokyo Games under control.
The Age


