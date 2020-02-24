Nicki Minaj’s husband pleads not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender

World News Extra RT @TXTrumpette89: Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California https://t.c… 7 minutes ago freaky friday YIKES! Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty ARRESTED For Not Registering As A Sex Offender, Pleads NOT Guilty… https://t.co/GtD6xU48cg 7 minutes ago Lola Netty Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California https://t.co/XeKgIVkfiI 9 minutes ago Light Rhyder OMG this is insane...Nicki is Married????? 😱 Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty… https://t.co/39jIwEhnAa 28 minutes ago IE Arts & Showbiz Nicki Minaj’s husband pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender https://t.co/8KoBxjAw4n 45 minutes ago Fran wolford RT @SassyNetster: Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California #SaveTheChil… 1 hour ago Sassy Netster 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California… https://t.co/PvpRXVHi4j 1 hour ago BlackFire RT @Kambearoz_rocky: Her brother raped his 11 yr old step daughter repeatedly. She knew this POS was a convicted predator. This is Hollywoo… 2 hours ago