Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Nicki Minaj’s husband pleads not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband pleads not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj’s husband has pleaded not guilty to failing to register as a sex offender, prosecutors in California have said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man convicted for murdering Nicki Minaj's tour manager

Man convicted for murdering Nicki Minaj's tour manager 00:39

 A man has been found guilty of murdering Nicki Minaj's tour manager in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania back in 2015.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj defends husband over carnival controversy [Video]Nicki Minaj defends husband over carnival controversy

Nicki Minaj is urging bloggers to quit gossiping about her husband after he appeared to shove a singer away from her while attending the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival festivities.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video [Video]Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video The rapper ignited a social media frenzy after she posted a video of her husband, Kenneth Petty, rubbing her stomach. The pregnancy rumors come after..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Arrested For Not Registering As California Sex Offender

He's been taken into federal custody.
HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Indicted Over Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty was indicted on Wednesday (Mar. 4) for failure to register as a sex offender.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldnewsextra

World News Extra RT @TXTrumpette89: Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California https://t.c… 7 minutes ago

freakyradioshow

freaky friday YIKES! Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty ARRESTED For Not Registering As A Sex Offender, Pleads NOT Guilty… https://t.co/GtD6xU48cg 7 minutes ago

TXTrumpette89

Lola Netty Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California https://t.co/XeKgIVkfiI 9 minutes ago

LightRhyder

Light Rhyder OMG this is insane...Nicki is Married????? 😱 Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty… https://t.co/39jIwEhnAa 28 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Nicki Minaj’s husband pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender https://t.co/8KoBxjAw4n 45 minutes ago

Vigil_Auntie18

Fran wolford RT @SassyNetster: Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California #SaveTheChil… 1 hour ago

SassyNetster

Sassy Netster 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty to failing to register as a***offender in California… https://t.co/PvpRXVHi4j 1 hour ago

RightToFight4

BlackFire RT @Kambearoz_rocky: Her brother raped his 11 yr old step daughter repeatedly. She knew this POS was a convicted predator. This is Hollywoo… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.