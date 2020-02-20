One News Page (United Kingdom) Man's coronavirus mask social experiment met with 'offensive and racist' reaction: https://t.co/VyPRH7aGQm 15 minutes ago peach apparently someone in my town went out in the centre with a face mask on as a social experiment and got racist and… https://t.co/6XNYjc1t12 2 days ago Uttoxeter News He says he was conducting a 'social experiment' #coronavirus https://t.co/ix113A83y2 3 days ago Burton Mail He says he was conducting a 'social experiment' #coronavirus https://t.co/AquxZAtvJu 3 days ago