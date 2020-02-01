Global  

Future bleak for Belfast City Airport with Flybe on the brink of collapse

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Future bleak for Belfast City Airport with Flybe on the brink of collapseThere were fears for the future of George Best Belfast City Airport last night after reports that the troubled Flybe airline was on the point of collapse.
DIA files lawsuit against Aurora for housing development recently approved near future runway [Video]DIA files lawsuit against Aurora for housing development recently approved near future runway

Denver International Airport has filed a lawsuit against the City of Aurora in an effort to stop a single-family housing development approved by the city council not too long ago.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:12


Recent related news from verified sources

Flybe operates '30 per cent' of Birmingham Airport flights as airline goes bust

Belfast City Airport is one of those airports worst hit by the collapse, with 81% of its flights operated by the carrier
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily Record

Belfast City Airport says talks to replace Flybe under way

The airport says Flybe carried 1.6m passengers to and from Belfast in 2019.
BBC News


