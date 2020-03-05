Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Canterbury's Orlando Bloom is expecting his first child with pop star fiancée Katy Perry

Canterbury's Orlando Bloom is expecting his first child with pop star fiancée Katy Perry

Folkestone Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Canterbury's Orlando Bloom is expecting his first child with pop star fiancée Katy PerryOrlando, 43, is already father to Flynn, who he shares with his ex Australian model wife, Miranda Kerr.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News 01:07

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video [Video]Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:33Published

Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide bump [Video]Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide bump

Katy Perry relieved she doesn't need to hide bump The 'Dark Horse' singer confirmed she is pregnant after dropping a hint in her new music video 'Never Worn White' and she's admitted she's pleased the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s child in beautiful ballad

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White”, and said a new album is on the way. The pop star made...
PinkNews Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsTamworth HeraldTIMEDaily RecordBBC News

Pregnant ‪Katy Perry‬ Is "So Glad" She Doesn't "Have to Suck It In" Anymore

Katy Perry‬ is letting her fans in on a big part of her life. The superstar singer announced that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando...
E! Online Also reported by •CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juejuetyson

@Juejuetyson RT @kmfmnews: SHOWBIZ: Katy Perry has announced she's expecting her first child with #Kent's Orlando Bloom #kmfmnews https://t.co/ChUukoxKx… 16 hours ago

kmfmnews

kmfm News SHOWBIZ: Katy Perry has announced she's expecting her first child with #Kent's Orlando Bloom #kmfmnews… https://t.co/yxRjXNrLVm 16 hours ago

katycatkad

kad. #NeverWornWhite I DO 🤍 RT @KentishGazette: #Canterbury actor Orlando Bloom and popstar Katy Perry are expecting their first child together https://t.co/wmBOjhqwg… 17 hours ago

KentishGazette

Kentish Gazette #Canterbury actor Orlando Bloom and popstar Katy Perry are expecting their first child together… https://t.co/3as4oWXNCE 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.