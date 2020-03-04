Global  

Sanders adjusts campaign after Biden’s strong Super Tuesday performance

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is refocusing his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for US president after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday.
News video: Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California Primary; Biden Surges On Super Tuesday 06:55

 Senator Bernie Sanders won the biggest Super Tuesday prize: most of Californians' votes, which landed him some much needed delegates in the state with the most. But his opponent Joe Biden swept the floor in most other states on Tuesday, including Texas. (3-3-2020)

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Drops Out After Super Tuesday, Endorses Joe Biden

A jolt of energy and another big endorsement for Joe Biden. He gets the backing of Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out after fizzling on Super Tuesday. So is Elizabeth Warren the next to leave the..

Joe Biden's Momentum Surging After Strong Super Tuesday Showing [Video]Joe Biden's Momentum Surging After Strong Super Tuesday Showing

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Mike Bloomberg is now backing Biden after having dropped out of the race.

Humana stock spikes amid Super Tuesday optimism

Health care stocks roared to life Wednesday morning in the wake of former Vice President Joe Biden's strong Super Tuesday performance. As Biden racked up the...
Asian Markets Advance On Stimulus Optimism

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday following the overnight rebound on Wall Street after former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's strong performance...
