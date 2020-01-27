Global  

Flybe partner Blue Islands to run 'uninterrupted'

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Guernsey -- Blue Islands will put on additional flights to Exeter and Birmingham to help passengers.
failureofhuman1

╚囧╗(アライグマ帝国選帝侯 囧ィさん) RT @BBCWorld: Flybe partner Blue Islands to run 'uninterrupted' https://t.co/BG1EIkkI2X 38 seconds ago

dawnatindall

DAWN TINDALL RT @VisitGuernsey: Following the closure of Flybe, customers who have booked travel with franchise partner Blue Islands are NOT affected an… 3 minutes ago

MirandaJGriffin

Miranda Griffin RT @LinziKinghorn: Flybe franchise partner Blue Islands ◼️ Says it will operate "uninterrupted" ◼️ Will put on additional flights to Exet… 8 minutes ago

network15tv

Network15Tv BBCWorld: Flybe partner Blue Islands to run 'uninterrupted' https://t.co/uvBqrJ9RRA 16 minutes ago

Gedpower

Ged Power RT @ChuckIOM: Flights between LCY & Jersey with #Flybe, operated by their franchise partner Blue Islands are operating. Maybe #isleofman… 17 minutes ago

ChuckIOM

Charles Price Flights between LCY & Jersey with #Flybe, operated by their franchise partner Blue Islands are operating. Maybe… https://t.co/hhbCScQ9gP 45 minutes ago

