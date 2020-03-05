

Recent related news from verified sources Record profit lifts Aviva shares, pays out on coronavirus claims Aviva shares jumped on Thursday as the life and general insurer posted a record profit in its first year under chief executive Maurice Tulloch, although he said...

Reuters 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this UKTOPNEWS.com Aviva notches up record profit haul, but sees weather and coronavirus impact https://t.co/eUUQCv8CCA 1 week ago