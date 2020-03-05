Aviva notches up record profit haul, but sees weather and coronavirus impact

Global  

Insurance giant Aviva has said it faces a £70 million bill so far from the recent UK winter storms and has seen coronavirus hit its Asian and Italian businesses.
Record profit lifts Aviva shares, pays out on coronavirus claims

Aviva shares jumped on Thursday as the life and general insurer posted a record profit in its first year under chief executive Maurice Tulloch, although he said...
Reuters

