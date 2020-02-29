Global  

Coronavirus Scotland: Three new confirmed cases of deadly virus in Scotland taking total to six

Daily Record Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Scotland: Three new confirmed cases of deadly virus in Scotland taking total to sixThe patients are from Forth Valley, Great Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian areas.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 New Cases Of Virus Confirmed In NYS; Total Cases Now 11

Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 New Cases Of Virus Confirmed In NYS; Total Cases Now 11 01:43

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday there are five new cases of coronavirus in New York State, bringing the total to 11 people.

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener [Video]LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:57Published

California Adds To Coronavirus Death Total [Video]California Adds To Coronavirus Death Total

Two more people have died of the new coronavirus in the United States. This brings the toll to 11 dead, reports Business Insider. New confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday in New York and Los..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published


China's recovery continues as coronavirus focus moves west

As the number of new cases continues to decline at the epicentre of the virus, the outbreak is becoming increasingly deadly in Europe and the Middle East.
Coronavirus fears as 130 new people tested for deadly virus overnight in Scotland

Coronavirus fears as 130 new people tested for deadly virus overnight in ScotlandDespite the large number of people being tested for the deadly outbreak there are still no confirmed cases in the country.
Daily Record

