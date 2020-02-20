Global  

World Book Day: Steve Bruce tackles murder, kidnapping and football

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- On World Book Day, we take a look at the cult following inspired by Newcastle manager Steve Bruce's foray into crime fiction.
World Book Day: Man Utd's Marcus Rashford learns sign language while judging poetry competition

On World Book Day, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford talks about hosting a children's poetry competition and learning sign language.
BBC Sport

Share your pictures of children enjoying World Book Day

WORLD Book Day has arrived, and children across Herefordshire are heading to school this morning dressed as their favourite characters.
Hereford Times Also reported by •Express and StarHull Daily Mail

