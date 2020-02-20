Global  

Emotional Ben Affleck recalls how Adam Driver saved his son’s birthday

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck held back tears as he explained how Adam Driver stepped in to save his son’s birthday after his own presents for the boy failed to arrive in time.
 Ben Affleck was left emotional by a small act of kindness by Adam Driver as it made him a "hero" with his eight-year-old son Samuel.

