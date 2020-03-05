John Lewis warns of store closures and cuts bonuses as profits fall

AngrybirdJu Store closures on cards and bonuses cut at John Lewis. Hardly surprising, on the couple of occasions I’ve been in… https://t.co/1tDD9tehVv 2 hours ago Julie Ashworth RT @rahrichardh: My thoughts on today's @jlandpartners results - Sharon White's maiden outing as Chair in @thisismoney https://t.co/X42Nc… 2 hours ago Richard Hyman My thoughts on today's @jlandpartners results - Sharon White's maiden outing as Chair in @thisismoney… https://t.co/w53NvYeB0f 2 hours ago Visigoth🇪🇺🕯🐟 RT @SkyNews: John Lewis Partnership has slashed its staff bonus to 2% and warned of store closures as profits slump https://t.co/Z799T3fOfd 3 hours ago Global Analytica John Lewis Partnership has slashed its staff bonus to 2% and warned of store closures as profits slump https://t.co/ZtqYO1Gbqv 3 hours ago Mike Graham Even John Lewis struggling now - I was in their Trafford Centre store on Tuesday and it was empty 😔 John Lewis warn… https://t.co/WtQlaQpQV2 4 hours ago Sky News John Lewis Partnership has slashed its staff bonus to 2% and warned of store closures as profits slump https://t.co/Z799T3fOfd 4 hours ago LeicestershireLive Waitrose stores in Oadby and Blaby have already closed in recent months https://t.co/HrkTkCJGyX 4 hours ago