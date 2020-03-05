Global  

John Lewis warns of store closures and cuts bonuses as profits fall

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
John Lewis warns of store closures and cuts bonuses as profits fallHighcross store staff will get 2 per cent of annual salary as a bonus - the lowest level since 1953.
John Lewis closes stores and cuts staff bonus to 67-year low as profits plunge

Retail giant John Lewis Partnership has said it will pay out its lowest staff bonus since 1953 as it revealed a 23% profits plunge and store closure plans.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

AngrybirdJu

AngrybirdJu Store closures on cards and bonuses cut at John Lewis. Hardly surprising, on the couple of occasions I’ve been in… https://t.co/1tDD9tehVv 2 hours ago

broadreachltd

Julie Ashworth RT @rahrichardh: My thoughts on today's @jlandpartners results - Sharon White's maiden outing as Chair in @thisismoney https://t.co/X42Nc… 2 hours ago

rahrichardh

Richard Hyman My thoughts on today's @jlandpartners results - Sharon White's maiden outing as Chair in @thisismoney… https://t.co/w53NvYeB0f 2 hours ago

VisigothRemain

Visigoth🇪🇺🕯🐟 RT @SkyNews: John Lewis Partnership has slashed its staff bonus to 2% and warned of store closures as profits slump https://t.co/Z799T3fOfd 3 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica John Lewis Partnership has slashed its staff bonus to 2% and warned of store closures as profits slump https://t.co/ZtqYO1Gbqv 3 hours ago

miggybrfc

Mike Graham Even John Lewis struggling now - I was in their Trafford Centre store on Tuesday and it was empty 😔 John Lewis warn… https://t.co/WtQlaQpQV2 4 hours ago

SkyNews

Sky News John Lewis Partnership has slashed its staff bonus to 2% and warned of store closures as profits slump https://t.co/Z799T3fOfd 4 hours ago

leicslive

LeicestershireLive Waitrose stores in Oadby and Blaby have already closed in recent months https://t.co/HrkTkCJGyX 4 hours ago

