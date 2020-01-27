Global  

Flybe partner Blue Islands to run 'uninterrupted'

BBC Local News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Blue Islands will put on additional flights to Exeter and Birmingham to help passengers.
Flybe franchise partner Blue Islands says services will continue to operate following "the closure of Flybe"

Flybe franchise partner Blue Islands says services will continue to operate following the closure of Flybe"Blue Islands services will continue to operate, following the closure of Flybe. Passengers with bookings for travel on Blue Islands operated services are...
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette

sri17745332

srinu RT @BBCWorld: Flybe partner Blue Islands to run 'uninterrupted' https://t.co/BG1EIkkI2X 17 minutes ago

HourJersey

Jersey Hour RT @Channel103: Air passengers affected by the collapse of Flybe are being advised to check their flight details. Many of its flights were… 38 minutes ago

BichardJamie

Jamie Bichard RT @islandfm: Flybe passengers are being advised to check their flight details. Many of its services are operated by partner Blue Islands,… 55 minutes ago

islandfm

Island FM Flybe passengers are being advised to check their flight details. Many of its services are operated by partner Blue… https://t.co/3HZAaJeN6Z 1 hour ago

Channel103

Channel 103 Air passengers affected by the collapse of Flybe are being advised to check their flight details. Many of its fligh… https://t.co/481GFXzImi 1 hour ago

BBCRadioSolent

BBC Radio Solent A franchise partner of @flybe Blue Islands will continue to run uninterrupted despite the closure. These routes inc… https://t.co/d7TnqdhKTH 2 hours ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Flybe partner Blue Islands to run 'uninterrupted' https://t.co/hIAkyvZJkD https://t.co/w9Z787zX03 2 hours ago

bbcrb

BBC Radio Bristol A franchise partner of Flybe which flies to the Channel Islands has said it will operate "uninterrupted" despite th… https://t.co/Gx1ZW5yYtd 2 hours ago

