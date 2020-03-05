Stabby Jesus RT @SueSuezep: WHY? Lawyer who killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono will not be prosecuted, RSPCA says https://t.co/kt0nqlZLoc 3 minutes ago John Duffield RT @theJeremyVine: 📰👉Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for clubbing fox to death https://t.co/eqmvzRDLCt 3 minutes ago Michelle RT @guardian: Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for clubbing fox to death https://t.co/E9jjoOOFoJ 4 minutes ago Billy_Michaels RT @Red2005Hart: #FBPE #Remainer PRO EU Hero Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for beating a fox to death with a baseball bat on Boxing… 4 minutes ago Name cannot be blank RT @BillyH_digital: https://t.co/Go8jW2FKhD if you were from a council estate and wearing a tracksuit and not a silk kimono, then surely yo… 4 minutes ago Art Brown RT @LTHlondon: Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for clubbing fox to death https://t.co/IUXbbzGgKS WHY NOT?!? 5 minutes ago bensadifarid RT @Independent: Lawyer who killed fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono will not be prosecuted, RSPCA says https://t.co/BkZ2IafNI7 5 minutes ago caroline morrison Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for killing fox with baseball bat while wearing kimono, RSPCA says https://t.co/1Lua0OzQSm 6 minutes ago